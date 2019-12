A man has been arrested in connection with a historic murder case.

Patrick Heeran was last seen in Mohill in Co Leitrim on October 3, 2011.

The 48-year-old disappeared without a trace and the case was upgraded to murder five years later in 2016.

His body has never been found.

A man, aged in his late 30s, is currently being detained at Thurles Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.