Road users urged to take care as fog warning remains in place

By Michelle McGlynn

A yellow fog warning is place for the entire country this morning, on the busiest commuting weekend of the year.

The alert came into effect yesterday afternoon, leading to dangerous driving conditions.

The warning will remain in place until 10am this morning.

But meteorologist Cathal Nolan says it will be several hours before it is completely clear.

“Certainly many of us are waking up to quite dense fog this morning and we do expect that that fog will continue on for quite a number of hours,” said Mr Nolan.

“The advice to motorists is to reduce your speed, put on your fog lights and drive with care as visibility is greatly reduced due to the density of the fog which is still quite bad in many parts of the country.”

The Road Safety Authority advises vulnerable road-users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and cyclists to ensure they are clearly visible to other road-users by wearing high visibility clothing and using lights.

“Heavy fog seriously reduces your visibility and makes driving very dangerous,” said Moynagh Murdock, CEO of the RSA.

“Our advice is to switch on dipped headlights and fog lamps, reduce your speed and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front. If the fog closes in, reduce your speed further and take your time getting to your destination.

“Open your window a little so you can listen out for other road users, particularly at junctions.

“Vulnerable road users should avoid, cycling or walking in fog unless it is a necessity.”

Other tips for road users include:

For motorists:

Slow down and increase the distance from the vehicle in front.

Use dipped headlights and front and rear fog lights, if fitted.

Open your window a little so you can hear other road users approaching, particularly at junctions.

Remember to switch off fog lights when visibility improves.

Keep a sharp lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

Do not blindly follow the vehicle in front – it may leave the road for whatever reason.

If you have to stop, activate your hazard warning lights.

For pedestrians:

Be Seen to Be Safe! Visibility is reduced in poor weather conditions so wear high visibility clothing or carry a torch.

Be extremely careful in the vicinity of open water, canals, lakes, ponds or coastal piers etc.

Fog may form again tonight in many areas.

Later in the night, shower will spread from the west and this should clear most of the fog.