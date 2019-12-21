Senator defends poor voting record in the Seanad

CARLOW senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has defended her poor voting record in the Seanad after figures revealed she had not taken part in a substantial number of votes in Leinster House, despite being in attendance.

On 54 voting days between June 2016 and July 2019, the Carlow-based senator did not vote, although she was recorded in attendance, according to figures compiled by RTÉ. It is the seventh poorest voting record among senators.

Senator Murnane O’Connor said she had abstained from certain votes in the past under the government’s confidence and supply agreement. She added it was also the case that she had not voted due to the ‘pairing system’ in operation.

She defended her record in the Seanad referencing her speeches and attendance at Oireachtas meetings.

“My Seanad role is very important to me. I am very honoured to have it, but I am also very honoured to be representing the people of Carlow in my constituency.”

Senator Murnane O’Connor said she worked seven days a week attending meetings and various functions. Senators must record their attendance at Leinster House on at least 120 days a year to claim their full travel and accommodation allowance (TAA), which is worth €58,939 to the Carlow senator.

The attendance and voting records of TDs and senators has come under scrutiny once again following former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy’s poor attendance record in the Dáil. Senator Murnane O’Connor said she had no issue with her voting record being scrutinised

“People are entitled to know what’s going on … absolutely,” she said.

Carlow TD Pat Deering also explained his record, which saw him attend 18 voting days between March 2016 and July 2019 when he did not vote. Deputy Deering said some of the votes were related to the eighth amendment, when he decided not to take part.

“I voted in favour of having a referendum on that particular matter, then I took a conscious decision not to vote on the remaining legislation. That was a personal decision and we all have a personal choice.”

Deputy Deering said his voting figure was at the lower end of the scale.

“It’s impossible to be there for all votes, but it’s essential to be there for the important votes. People might argue that every vote is important, and they are right to a certain extent. Some are obviously more important than others, but I have been there for all the important votes.”

Deputy Deering’s TAA is €77,706.

The Carlow TD said the voting issue put the spotlight back on debates around the role of a TD.

“In order to implement legislation, you have to get elected. You can’t get elected unless you represent the people on the ground. There are times you have to be at different things in the constituency and you are expected to be there, and people demand you are there at the same time you are in Dublin.

“What exactly does the constituent want from their representative? Do they want them to be scrutinising legislation day in and day out or do they want them representing them as much as possible?”