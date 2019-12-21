Two men arrested in connection with separate armed robberies in Dublin

Two men have been arrested following separate armed raids at shops in Dublin yesterday.
They are both appearing in court this morning.
At 3.45pm yesterday, a man armed with a knife demanded cash from a shop on the Lower Rathmines Road in Dublin’s south city.
He fled empty-handed in the direction of Grove Park.
Gardaí were alerted and officers arrested a 23-year-old man shortly afterwards in connection with the investigation.
The man was taken to Terenure Garda Station.
In a second robbery, staff at a pharmacy on Johnstown Road in the southside suburb of Cabinteely were threatened by another man with a knife.
He left the scene with medical products taken from the shop.
A 43-year-old man was arrested a short time late after being pursued by an off-duty Garda.
He was taken to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station.