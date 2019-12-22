County council at lower end of integrity rating

CARLOW ranked a disappointing 23rd in National Integrity Index on local authorities published by Transparency International (TI) Ireland.

The finding indicated that while Irish county and city councils published more financial and ethics-related information in 2019 than was the case last year, too few councils are publishing details of their efforts to address the risk of corruption, including councillors’ political donations and ethics declarations.

The NII ranks Ireland’s 31 local authorities on three criteria: transparency, accountability and ethics. The index and report examine systems and practices for promoting integrity in local authorities and draws from information available on council websites, freedom of information requests and feedback from local authority staff and councillors.

Carlow County Council scored 14 out of a possible 30, placing it at 23rd spot among the 30 local authorities ranked.

Fingal County Council and South Dublin County Council top the NII for 2019, receiving 22 points out of 30.