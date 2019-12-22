IT Carlow to get €1.5m in grants

IT Carlow is to receive €723,000 for 77 additional places across seven of its newest courses, while it was also granted a further €750,000 for infrastructure. The announcement was made yesterday (Monday) by junior education minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

The courses at the college that will receive funding for additional places include creative computing and digital innovation; cybercrime and IT security; brewing and distilling; and digital marketing with analytics.

The college has also been awarded a further €750,000 of capital grant-funding under Project Ireland 2040. The money will be used on small-scale and necessary infrastructure works and improvements.