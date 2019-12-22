Police investigating two separate stabbing incidents overnight

Police in the North are investigating separate stabbings in Derry and Tyrone overnight.

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed at a house in St Brechans Park in Derry.

The 22-year-old is being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Separately, a 50-year-old man has been arrested after a stabbing in Co Tyrone in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2.10am, a man in his 20s knocked on the door of a flat in Strabane and was attacked with a knife by the occupant.

He was taken to hospital with a stab wound to his leg.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the attack or saw what happened to contact them.