Ten varieties of pesto recalled over peanut fears

Ten varieties of pesto are being recalled because they may contain traces of peanut.
The label does not mention that the product may contain traces of peanut.
The Food Safety Authority says Sacla branded products are affected.
It says it is because some cashew nuts coming into the manufacturers factory were found to contain traces of peanut.
The products affected are:
Sacla’ Classic Basil Pesto
90g, 190g, 290g, Pots (45g & 2x45g), 950g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto
190g, Pots (45g & 2x45g)
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Char-Grilled Aubergine Pesto
190g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Reduced Fat Basil Pesto
190g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Reduced Fat Tomato Pesto
190g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Truffle Pesto
90g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ ‘Nduja Pesto
90g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Gift Pack: Trio of Pesto
3 x 90g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Black Olive Pesto
190g
All Date Codes
Sacla’ Vegan Basil Pesto
190g, 950g
All Date Codes