Varadkar’s popularity dips as country looks ahead to election – poll

As the country waits for an election date, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are neck-and-neck in a new opinion poll.

The Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes December Poll shows Leo Varadkar’s party is unchanged on 27%.

The Taoiseach’s popularity has dropped 5 points to 38%.

Fianna Fáil has gained two to 27% as Micheal Martin has seen his popularity rise by one to 45%.

Sinn Féin is up 3 points to 20% while Labour and the Greens are unchanged on 6%.

Satisfaction with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has grown by 2 to 39% but Labour’s Brendan Howlin has seen his popularity has fallen by three to 36%.

Solidarity People Before Profit are down 1 to 3%, the Independent Alliance have dropped 2 to 2%.

The Social Democrats are on 1%, down one.