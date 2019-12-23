Woman, 45, missing from Dublin located safe and well

Update 9.54pm: Tanya Power has been located safe and well.

Gardaí have thanked the public for their assistance.

Earlier: Gardaí concerned for wellbeing of woman, 45, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are seeking help from the public in locating a 45-year-old woman missing from Dublin.

Tanya Power is missing from her home at Firhouse, Dublin 24.

Tanya was last seen on Sunday, December 22, in Firhouse, Tallaght.

She is described as being 5’3”, with a medium build.

She has red hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí and Tanya’s family are concerned for her wellbeing.

Gardaí are asking anyone who has seen Tanya or who can assist in locating her to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01-6666000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.