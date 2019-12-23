Investigation underway as €1,200 belonging to arrested man goes missing from Cork garda station

By Joel Slattery

Gardaì are investigating an alleged theft of a sum of cash belonging to a man who was arrested at a station on the northside of Cork city.

After the man was arrested for a public order offence his possessions, including €1,200 in cash, were placed in a locker at the station.

When he was released without charge the following morning, the money was missing.

He has been recompensed for his loss and gardaì offered him the chance to make a formal complaint.

“As a result of this incident, a review of how prisoners’ property is managed is being carried out in the Cork city division,” a garda spokesperson said.

A criminal investigation is underway and the matter has been referred to GSOC.