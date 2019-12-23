Irish prisoners saved €730k in pocket money this year

Monday, December 23, 2019

Irish prisoners have saved up over €730,000 in pocket money this year.

Inmates are given a daily allowance to buy items from a tuck shop, however, unspent money is given to them upon their release.

€2.8m was gifted to prisoners last year, according to the Irish Daily Star, which was a 10%increase on 2017.

A total of 113 inmates are being given temporary release over Christmas, with some being granted up to seven nights at home with their families.

It is estimated up to 6,000 children will have a parent in prison this Christmas.

