  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Majority of grandparents to give cash as Christmas present to grandkids

Majority of grandparents to give cash as Christmas present to grandkids

Monday, December 23, 2019

Picture: iStock

More than half of grandparents will end up giving their grandkids cash presents this Christmas.

A new survey by Saga Savings found that nearly three quarters say it’s because they didn’t know what to give as a gift.

Four out of five say they would give more than €30, while around three in 10 say they would give €75 or more.

Irish consumers overall are expected to spend over €4.9bn over the Christmas season.

Households will fork out around €2,800 in shops this December, around €940 more than any other month of the year.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘Do we dismiss them from our door’ – President calls for people to show best of ‘Irishness’ in 2020

Monday, 23/12/19 - 10:15am

‘Solid fuel burning’ to blame as Letterkenny has higher levels of air pollution than New Delhi

Monday, 23/12/19 - 9:45am

Irish prisoners saved €730k in pocket money this year

Monday, 23/12/19 - 9:40am