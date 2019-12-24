  • Home >
PSNI investigating double stabbing in Belfast continue to question man

Tuesday, December 24, 2019

Police in the North are continuing to question a 35-year-old man in relation to the discovery of two bodies in a flat in North Belfast.

Post mortem examinations are due to be carried out on the bodies.

The bodies of a man and a woman were discovered at an apartment at Kinnaird Close at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

It is understood they were found with stab wounds.

A major PSNI operation was launched with a forensic team was called in to conduct an investigation.

Several homes around the apartment were also evacuated.

A 35-year-old man was arrested and taken in for questioning.

