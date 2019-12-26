Man, 30s, dies following single car crash in Donegal

Thursday, December 26, 2019

The scene of the crash in Co. Donegal. Photo: North West Newspix

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s died following a crash in Donegal this morning.

At approximately 12.30am gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the R265 in Letterkenny.

The injured man was initially treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before he was taken by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital in a critical condition.

He later passed away from his injuries.

It is understood the car he was driving left the road and collided with a tree. The man was the sole occupant of the car.

The scene at the crash site is currently preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. The road is closed to traffic and diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses, in particular, anyone who travelled this stretch of road – from the direction of Porthall, Lifford towards Rossgier – between approximately 11.30pm last night and 1am this morning to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074-9167100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

16 people arrested for driving under the influence on Christmas Day

Thursday, 26/12/19 - 12:30pm

Man due in court in connection with Christmas Day fire in Co Meath

Thursday, 26/12/19 - 8:20am

Watch: Singers and musicians kick off Christmas in Cork Penny Dinners

Wednesday, 25/12/19 - 4:20pm