Cork hospitals apply visitor restrictions due to high number of patients with the flu

Cork University Hospital

There are strict visitation restrictions in place at a number of Cork hospitals due to a high volume of patients with the flu.

The restrictions apply to Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital and Mercy University Hospital.

In a statement released today, the affected hospitals said:

“Due to a high volume of patients confirmed with influenza in Cork University Hospital, Bantry General Hospital, Mallow General Hospital and Mercy University Hospital strict visiting restrictions have been put in place.

“The public can be assured that the hospital’s Infection Control Team are very active in monitoring the situation and all patients are being managed appropriately.”

The statement added that people who are experiencing any signs or symptoms of influenza to contact their local GP or Southdoc instead of visiting the emergency departments.