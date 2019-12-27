€2,700 in cash and engagement ring among property lost on Dublin Bus this year

  • Home >
Friday, December 27, 2019

Thousands of euro in cash, jewellery and musical instruments are just some of the items passengers have left behind on Dublin Bus this year.

The lost property department has revealed some of the items it has managed to reunite with owners this year.

More than 2,000 items pass through the Dublin Bus lost property department every month.

The office in Earls Place is piled high with all sorts of items including a trophy, a bongo and even a giant rug.

According to today’s Herald, Nitelink passengers tend to leave wallets and phones behind, and can collect them as soon as they prove they are the rightful owner the following day.

One French tourist this year was reunited with a bag that contained €2,700 in cash and an engagement ring that he left on the number 747 as he got off at Heuston Station.

A plastic bag holding €1,900 in cash and a wallet with over €1,000 in it were also handed in to the lost property office.

Items that are not collected after a certain period of time are donated to charity.

