Update: Missing Meath woman found safe and well

Friday, December 27, 2019

Update: Karen Comey has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Meath woman

Gardaí say they are concerned for a woman missing from her home in Trim, Co Meath.

Karen Comey, who’s five-foot with a slim build, short blond hair and blue eyes, was last seen at Effernock Mews on Christmas Eve.

Karen Comey

The 38-year-old is believed to be travelling in her silver Peugeot 206 hatchback – registration number 04 MH 1252.

It is unknown what Karen was wearing when she went missing.

Anyone with information about her disappearance is being asked to contact Trim Garda Station.

