A 52-year-old woman who was injured in a crash in Co Galway on Christmas Eve has died.

She was hit by a car while walking along a local road at Carrowmanagh in Oughterard at around 8.45pm on Tuesday night.

The woman was in a critical condition when she was taken to University Hospital Galway but she passed away.

The driver of the car, a woman in her late 40s, was uninjured gardaĆ­ said.

The crash is being investigated by gardaĆ­ based in Salthill Garda Station.