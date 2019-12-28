Arrest in UK in connection with murder of Limerick pensioner Rose Hanrahan

  • Home >
Saturday, December 28, 2019

A person has been arrested in the UK in connection with the murder of Rose Hanrahan, who died two years ago in Limerick.

Rose Hanrahan, who was 78, was found dead by family members at her home in Thomondgate in Limerick on December 15, 2017.

She had been violently assaulted.

Gardaí have confirmed they were made aware of the arrest of an individual in the UK on foot of a European arrest warrant.

This is the first arrest in the investigation into the pensioner’s death.

At the time of her death, Rose’s sister Helen Carmody said: ““All I want is to see her…I’m in a daze.

“(Rosie) was very careful going to bed. She’d lock all the doors.

“She’s going to be a big loss to all of us. I will miss her dreadfully. I can’t make sense of it really.

“She never did anything to anybody. She was very good to everybody and then this. Everybody liked her. Rosie was very good living. She loved the gardening and she went to bingo.”

