Body of man found in Cork city house

Saturday, December 28, 2019

The body of a man has been discovered at a house in Cork city.

It is believed he may have sustained severe injuries prior to his death and may have been dead for some time.

The discovery was made this afternoon at round 4pm at a property off the Boreenmana Road, just two kilometres from Cork city centre.

Gardaí have launched a major investigation.

The body remains at the scene which is being preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

The State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Gardaí appeal for information about man missing from Tullamore since Christmas Eve

Saturday, 28/12/19 - 6:10pm

HSE hired 34 mental health staff this year – but there are 2,400 posts to fill

Saturday, 28/12/19 - 12:35pm

Latest: Large section of green Luas line to stay closed until tomorrow at least

Saturday, 28/12/19 - 12:35pm