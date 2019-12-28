Got something for Christmas you didn’t really like or need? Oxfam wants it

Oxfam is looking for your unwanted Christmas gifts.

The charity is calling for donations of unwanted gifts, which it can sell to help raise vital funds for their work with people affected by poverty and disaster around the world.

Oxfam Ireland communications manager Alice Dawson Lyons says their charity shops across the country will accept everything from Christmas jumpers and novelty socks, to unopened cosmetic sets, books, jewellery and homeware.

She said almost six in 10 Irish adults admits unwrapping a present they didn’t really want, and usually end up throwing the gifts into the back of their wardrobes.

“We’re asking people to donate their unwanted gift to their local Oxfam, which can then sell their unwanted gift to someone who wants it, and raise vital funds for our work worldwide.”