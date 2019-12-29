Dublin Airport plans to trial city-based bag-drop service for passengers

  • Home >
Sunday, December 29, 2019

Getting your suitcase to Dublin Airport is to get easier, with plans to trial a new off-site bag drop service next year.

The DAA is currently looking for a delivery company to test the plan, which would allow passengers to securely leave their luggage at different points in the city.

The bags would then be checked in and delivered to the airport by a courier, where the passengers would join them later in the day.

Spokesperson for Dublin Chamber Graeme McQueen said the move would make it a lot easier for passengers.

“I think it sounds like a very interesting idea,” he said.

“We’re always trying to make the vistor experience in Dublin and the other Irish cities better, so the idea that you would be able to drop your bag off in town, maybe for a flight later in the day and you turn up (later) at the airport and your bags are there for you – that seems to make things a lot easier and it’s an idea we’d like to see pursued.”

