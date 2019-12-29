Forensic exam underway after man’s ‘severely injured’ body found outside Cork city house

The scene on Boreenmana Road this morning.Picture: Dan Linehan

A full forensic examination is underway after the body of a man was found in Cork City yesterday evening.

The scene of the discovery, outside a reportedly uninhabited house on Boreenmana Road, remained sealed off overnight and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They are treating the discovery of the man’s body as suspicious,and have begun house-to-house inquiries.

The body remained at the scene until late into last night as forensic work got underway.

Gardaí at the scene in Boreenmana Road overnight. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

The State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is scheduled to take place later today.

It is believed initial examinations suggest the man may have sustained severe injuries prior to his death, and he may have been lying dead for some time outside the house on Boreenmana Road, where he was found.

An incident room has been established at Anglesea garda station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area in the past few days to contact Bridewell garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.