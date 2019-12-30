Only four hospitals have zero people waiting on trolleys this morning

There are 573 people waiting on trolleys around the country this morning, according to INMO’s Trolley Watch.

Of those, 424 are waiting in the emergency department, while 149 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst hit hospital today is Cork University Hospital with 54 people waiting.

That’s followed by University Hospital Limerick with 40 and University Hospital Kerry with 39.

There are just four hospitals with no one waiting on trolleys: National Children’s Hospital Tallaght, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital Crumlin, Temple Street Children’s University Hospital and Nenagh General Nursing Hospital.