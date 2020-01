A 19-year-old man has been killed in a crash in Derry this morning.

It happened on the Moneysharvan Road between Maghera and Swatragh.

His car collided with another vehicle at around 2:30am.

He has been named as Michael Og McKenna from the Maghera area.

A woman and two teenage boys in the other car were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road or who witnessed the crash to contact them.