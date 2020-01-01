Two people injured in crash between Luas and car

Wednesday, January 01, 2020

Two people have been injured in a crash between a tram and a car.

The Luas Red Line had been shut down, however it is now running with delays.

The incident occurred after 8am this morning at the junction of Capel Street and Upper Abbey Street where the Red Luas line crosses the street.

The luas was headed east for the Point Depot when it collided with a saloon car that came to rest against a utilities box on Upper Abbey Street.

Gardaí and firefighters came to the scene.

The driver and passenger of the car were taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital for minor injuries.

Nobody else is reported to be hurt in the crash.

