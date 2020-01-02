  • Home >
Woman in critical condition after early morning river rescue in Limerick

Thursday, January 02, 2020

By David Raleigh

File photo.

Search and rescue personnel recovered a woman from the River Shannon in Limerick city this morning.

It is understood the woman was in a critical condition when she was recovered from the water.

Emergency Services were alerted to the river around 3.30am after receiving a report that a person was seen in the water at Steamboat Quay.

The emergency response involved the voluntary Limerick Marine Search and Rescue Service (LMSRS), Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service, the Shannon-based Coast Guard Rescue Helicopter, and gardaí.

Members of the LMSRS recovered the woman from the water near the Limerick Docks at around 4.40am.

Advanced paramedics provided assistance at the scene before transferring the woman by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick (UHL).

