Bagenalstown, Borris and Carlow win BoI awards

BAGENALSTOWN and Borris were announced as regional winners in their respective categories at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, each receiving a cash prize of €3,000. In addition, Carlow town was the first runner-up in the Rising Star category, taking home a prize of €4,000.

The annual Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards brings business, community groups and local authorities together in each town to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area. Since the inaugural awards in 2016, towns and urban villages across the country have shared more than €500,000 in funding to invest in their community. Kilkenny was the overall national winner and Ireland’s most enterprising town for 2019, while Castlebar was declared the Rising Star of this year’s awards.

“Strong local economies are the backbone of the Irish economy and Bank of Ireland is proud to be able to recognise and support businesses and community groups working together to create employment, drive growth and build thriving communities,” said JJ Keyes, head of County Carlow for Bank of Ireland.