Five arrests after serious public order incident at Dublin hotel

Five people have been arrested after a serious public order incident at a hotel in west Dublin.

A number of gardaí had to be drafted in.

The hotel was hosting a music event when several fights broke out at around 12.30am on Wednesday.

Staff tried to close the venue and gardaí were called in as a large crowd gathered in the car park, while others were causing a traffic hazard on the Naas Road.

Extra gardaí were requested and officers remained at the scene until calm was restored around four hours later.

Five people were arrested for public order offences.

One man has been charged in relation to the incident. A female juvenile is subject to a youth referral while three others are subject to further investigation.

There were no injuries reported and no incidents of criminal damage.