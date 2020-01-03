Gardaí investigating stabbing of 18-year-old by up to 20 youths in Dublin

Gardaí are investigating a serious assault on an 18-year-old man who received a number of stab injuries in Dublin yesterday.

The incident occurred on Thorndale Walk in Artane, where it is believed up to 20 youths from the local surrounding area carried out the attack.

The youths then fled in the direction of Rockfield Park between 8pm and 9pm.

Picture: Google

The laneway where the attack occurred runs between Thorndale Estate Ardane and St David’s Sports Grounds in the Artane area.

The young man’s injuries are serious and life altering, but gardaí say they are not life threatening.

Clontarf Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity who may have witnessed or heard any disturbances in the area, or anyone who may have information about the incident to contact them.

Gardaí are also appealing to road users with camera footage or anyone who may have video footage of the incident from social media sources to come forward.

Members of the public are urged to contact Clontarf Garda station on 01-6664800 or the Garda Confidential line on 180066611.