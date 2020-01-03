Nuncio accepts college’s award on behalf of pope

ARCHBISHOP Jude Thaddeus Okolo, the papal nuncio to Ireland, was in Carlow College recently, where he was presented with a medal on behalf of Pope Francis. Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, president of the college, presented the archbishop with the St Columbanus Medal at a special event on Friday 6 December.

The college awards the St Columbanus Medal annually to any person or group that makes an outstanding contribution to the betterment of society. This year, it was decided to award it to Pope Francis in recognition of his love for the poor and the marginalised and particularly for his highlighting the plight of migrants in his writings, his vocal support and his practical assistance.

“We are proud to host this occasion. This awarding ceremony creates a special bond between Carlow College St Patrick’s and His Holiness Pope Francis. It is an occasion that will live long in our memories; your role in making this happen is acknowledged and appreciated,” Fr Conn told Archbishop Okolo.

The medal honours St Columbanus, who was born in the shadow of Mount Leinster and who contributed to the ecclesiastical and cultural life of sixth and seventh century Ireland and Europe.