Oz lawyer given up for adoption seeks relatives

A MAN born to an unwed Carlow mother in the 1960s and given up for adoption is seeking to trace his family.

Simon Harrison, 56, who now lives in Brisbane, Australia is looking for his cousins, aunts and uncles in Carlow.

Simon’s birth mother was Mary Doran of Tullow, who moved to Wales shortly before his birth in 1963 and the baby was subsequently given up for adoption.

As an adult, Simon met his mother, who passed away 20 years ago, and now wishes to get back in touch with his relatives.

The married father of one said: “I guess I’m conscious of my age and that of the cousins, aunts and uncles I would like to find. Time passes so quickly at my age.”

His story goes back to the early 1960s, an Ireland where the Catholic Church possessed a controlling hand on public life.

In February 1963, Mary Doran, an unmarried Catholic girl, found out that she was pregnant.

Her situation was compounded by the fact that her father and only wage earner died and she and her mother were immediately evicted from their tied house.

“With every point of her compass in free spin, the Catholic Church paid for her and mother to move to Wales, where I was born,” said Simon.

Simon learned from Mary in later years that single Irish mothers were sent to a hospital in Wales, where there were treated as pariahs by staff.

“These heavily pregnant women had to assist their fellow mums-to-be in the delivery process without any medical assistance.”

Mary recounted that they were placed in a cellar area of the hospital, as it was the only space available.

“We then parted ways within minutes of my birth ‒ me to an orphanage and she to north Wales.”

It would turn out that the pair lived only an hour’s drive from each other in Wales, only reconnecting when Simon was 34.

“Neither of us knowing of the short distance in mileage, but an eternity in experience,” said Simon.

Fortunately, Simon enjoyed a wonderful life with his adoptive parents, a 39-year relationship with his wife and he has a 24-year-old.

In latter years he moved to Australia, where he has been a successful solicitor.

When his son was two, Simon decided to seek out his birth mother. He felt he needed to let her know that she had done right by him and his life had been blessed. He met his mother, now Mary Jones of Bangor, along with his half-sister Lizzie and his grandmother.

“I was able to put their minds to rest and I hope to vanquish any guilt they both may have had,” he said.

Simon felt compassion and empathy for his mother and for the first time in his life he could see a family resemblance.

One thing he didn’t feel was an “instinctive love”; nor did he feel guilty about that.

“I wanted Mary to know that I didn’t want to interfere in her life and that this was more about us both answering some questions we had of each other and I think we did that.”

Through no fault of their own, the pair began to drift and he later learned in Australia that she had passed.

Connecting with his Carlow family is something he would dearly appreciate.

“I met some of Mary’s extended family. They were the nicest of people and were most welcoming of me. I would now love to reconnect with that extended family.”

Simon believes that a family in the area, the Stokes, may hold important information. He is also eager to find out how his half-sister Lizzie is doing.

As an adult, Simon has become a successful solicitor, taking class actions in relation to Catholic Church and institutional sexual abuse in Australia.

He has helped thousands of victims and has given evidence at Australia’s Royal Commission into institutional abuse as well as being a relentless pursuer of abusers.

He has helped to change the law in terms of time limits for bringing such claims.

His work as an adult stems in some part from his childhood.

He recalled how his parents tried to adopt another child, John. However, John had been ‘institutionalised’ and he could not be placed with the family and returned to the orphanage.

“I always felt in some way that his return was my fault. From that, I developed a sense of helping those who hadn’t had my chance or, perhaps, of more relevance, had been left vulnerable and had their vulnerability taken advantage of.”

Simon was brought up Catholic but turned away from organised religion. However, he says his faith is stronger than it ever was because of his work.

“I have no time for artificiality and man-made church rules. My strengthened faith has come down to one thing and that is the humanity and strength of character that I see in all of those abused, and those who didn’t make it.”

He said his experience has taught him that forgiveness is something that those who have been abused do not need to achieve closure. Some things are just unforgivable.

“Forgiveness is for God to provide. I have interviewed many priests, and others, in prison, who have committed abuse – they made conscious decisions repeatedly to take innocence for their own need.”

Simon believes that in another life he could have been a victim, but for the sake of his adoptive parents and for Mary, “who selflessly blessed me by her action in enabling my adoption”.

“I am one lucky and very grateful man,” he said.