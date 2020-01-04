Dublin City Council CEO wants to sell sites instead of using them for social housing

Dublin City Council chief executive Owen Keegan

Dublin City Council could sell off land worth over €100m to fund cultural, sporting and recreational projects.

According to The Irish Times, the council’s chief executive, Owen Keegan, is in favour of selling the sites instead of using them for social housing.

Councilors agreed last year council land should be used to build new homes, with 19,000 people waiting on its social housing list.

Some of the possible places for sale include Tolka Park football stadium and sites at Thomas St and Dolphin’s Barn.

