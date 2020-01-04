Dublin player scoops €224k EuroMillions prize

By Denise O’Donoghue

A EuroMillions player in Dublin won €224,421 on last night’s draw.

The online player matched five numbers and one lucky star number – one lucky star number (from 1-12) short of winning the mind-blowing €64,992,459 EuroMillions jackpot.

The player was automatically notified of the win by email and through their National Lottery account.

The winning numbers from last night’s EuroMillions draw were: 05, 15, 20, 36, 47 and the Lucky Star numbers were: 08 and 12.

“What a nice way to start the year for one online player in Dublin who woke up this morning almost a quarter of a million richer,” said a spokesperson for the National Lottery.

“We are encouraging all our online EuroMillions players who live in Dublin to go to lottery.ie or use the National Lottery app, to log on to their accounts and check their tickets to see who has got their year off to a nice start by winning this €224,421 prize.

“This person was so close to scooping the €64,992,459 jackpot which would have been an incredible start to 2020 as it was the first EuroMillions draw of the decade. It is almost one year since the EuroMillions jackpot was last won in Ireland after the Naul Family Syndicate scooped the jackpot of €175.4 million last February so here’s to hoping for another Irish winner soon.”

There was no winner of the €64,992,459 EuroMillions jackpot but a player in Co. Clare won €32,669 last night after matching five numbers on the main draw. This winning ticket was sold in Sean’s Shop, Drumgeely, Shannon, Co. Clare.

“If you bought your EuroMillions ticket in Co. Clare please be sure to check your tickets carefully to see if you have won the €32,669 prize,” the spokesperson said.

“If it is you, be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team and we will arrange for you to come to the Winner’s Room in Dublin to claim your prize.”