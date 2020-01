A man has been arrested after gardai found about 140,000 euro worth of suspected heroin.

Gardai from the Galway Divisional Drug Unit searched a car in Loughrea in Co Galway at about 11.25pm on Friday when they made the discovery.

The 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene and detained at Galway garda station under the Drug Trafficking Act.

He has since been released without charge while a file will be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

Gardai investigations are continuing.