Intrepid swimmers brave coldest Xmas dip in 14 years

Friday, January 03, 2020

“IT was freezing! The coldest it’s ever been over the past 14 years,” Jerry Brennan, the organiser of the Christmas swim in Carlow town, told The Nationalist. “I got into the water myself, so you could say that I’m the oldest swimmer in town!”

Despite the Baltic-type conditions of the mighty River Barrow, 56 hardy souls stripped down and plunged into the water.

Jerry and the crew ensured that the swimmers’ safety was of the utmost importance. A diver from Carlow Sub Aqua Club checked out the water for any snags that could be lurking in the icy depths, while other club members helped people to get out of the water quickly and safely.

Mairead, Patrick and Colm Cushen, Shane and Declan Redmond, Denis, Joseph and Joanne Dempsey enjoying the 14th annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital at Carlow Town Park Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Members of the Order of Malta were also on standby, while there was a hot toddy for all, courtesy of Arthurs’ SuperValu.

They also hosted two collection days for the swim, with all proceeds going to Crumlin Children’s Hospital, Dublin.

Jerry was first inspired to organise the Christmas fundraiser for the hospital back in 2006 and, not counting this year’s takings, they’ve raised an amazing €135,000. The proceeds from this year are still being counted, but Jerry is confident that it will be in the region of €10,000.

Jerry would like to thank the sub-aqua club, the Order of Malta, Arthurs’ SuperValu, Vinny Toner from Palatine House, Palatine, P&B Poling, Broadmac Plumbing and Carlow Insulation Solutions.

The Carlow town swimmers weren’t the only ones to brave the elements this Christmas because there was a festive plunge and walk in Bagenalstown in aid of the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team, while there were also sponsored walks in aid of Goal in Palatine, Tinryland and Tullow.

By Elizabeth Lee
