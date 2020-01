Vancouver file photo

A Monaghan man is in a serious condition in hospital in Canada following a two-car collision.

Gary Holohan from Scotstown was involved in the incident in Vancouver in the early hours of December 29.

The Vancouver Police Department says he remains in hospital in a serious condition, while the driver of the other vehicle, a 28-year-old taxi driver was pronounced dead.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is “aware of the case and stands ready to provide all possible consular assistance”.