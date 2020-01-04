Marian Finucane funeral details announced

The funeral of Marian Finucane will take place in Co Kildare on Tuesday.

It will be held at midday at St. Brigid’s Church in Kill, and will be followed by a private burial.

Books of condolence for the 69-year-old opened at RTE yesterday and earlier today at Naas Library.

Ms Finucane died suddenly at her home on Thursday last. It is believed she passed away in her sleep.

Ms Finucane had only recently returned from a holiday in India and had been due to return to her Saturday morning radio programme today.

Latest figures for her show – which showed consistent audience increases throughout the year – were 343,000 for Saturday and 290,000 for Sunday.

Last night’s Late Late Show featured a tribute to Ms Finucane while a special tribute on The Marian Finucane Show was presented by Rachael English this morning.