A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash between two motorbikes and a van in County Limerick.

The man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene when it happened outside Dromkeen at around 5 o’clock this evening.

Another motorcyclist, a man, was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place – gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact Bruff Garda Station.