Proposal to secure €14bn Apple tax bites the dust

“THE worst case of populism we’ve ever had” is how a notice of motion was heavily criticised at the most recent meeting of Carlow County Council.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace brought forward a motion calling on the council to ‘write to the minister for finance demanding that the government take the €14 billion Apple owes to the people in Ireland in back taxes as per the landmark 2016 ruling by the European Commission’. She remarked that Carlow had 1,300 on the housing list and no women’s refuge, yet €7m of taxpayers’ money has been spent challenging this decision. “Local government needs to start calling the government out and put that money where it needs to go,” she argued.

However, cllr Brian O’Donoghue described the motion as “the worst case of populism we’ve ever had” and said that Ireland “has a right to set their own tax laws”. Cllr O’Donoghue described the ruling as “an intrusion into our sovereignty”, adding he would be totally against making any demands on the €14 billion, especially as a legal process was ongoing.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that the ruling could “destroy our corporate tax system” and also ran the risk of Ireland “not being able to control our own corporation tax”.

Cllr John Cassin remarked that Apple “wasn’t going to leave overnight”, yet several councillors challenged this opinion, citing cases of Fruit of the Loom, Dell and others multinationals that did leave overnight.

“Unless we go back to the road of pure protectionism, I’m afraid we have to stay with the multinationals,” stated cllr Charlie Murphy. “It’s not ideal for our socialist friends, who hate it; I don’t particularly like it myself but, unfortunately, that’s the way it is,” he added.

Cllr Michael Doran stated that he wouldn’t like it to come out from Carlow to any foreign direct investment that we wouldn’t try to maintain their presence, while cllr Fergal Browne said that this money was resting in an account awaiting the result of an appeal. “To spend any of that in advance would be reckless,” he warned.

Cllr Wallace said that the motion wasn’t populist and she argued it was not about losing sovereignty but about EU rules that stamp out illegal tax-avoidances cases.

A roll-call vote resulted in 11 voting against the motion ‒ cllrs Browne, Dalton, Doran, Kinsella, A McDonald, J McDonald, Murnane, J Murphy, O’Donoghue, O’Neill and Phelan. Three voted for the motion ‒ cllrs Cassin, Gladney and Wallace. Cllrs C Murphy and Quinn abstained, while cathaoirleach John Pender excused himself from chairing the debate due to a conflict of interest. Cllr Paton was absent.