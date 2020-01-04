Take A Part members celebrate a ‘grassroots approach’ to the arts

THE artistic endeavours of a local community were shared in a unique way as part of a special evening in An Gairdín Beo in Carlow recently. Take A Part Carlow hosted the event to celebrate three different projects the group had undertaken during the past year, encouraging community involvement and tapping into residents’ creative side.

Take A Part is a community arts initiative which focused mainly on residents in the Tullow Road area of Carlow, but is open to everyone in the town keen to get involved.

One of its interesting projects in 2019 was Breadfellows Chat, where members of the community, under the guidance of artist Clare Breen, created ceramic tableware with a view to using it for a community meal. And at the event in An Gairdín Beo, not only did everyone enjoy a delicious bite to eat but they also admired the attractive tableware on which it was placed!

“Everyone brought a dish of some kind and we unveiled all the tableware for its first use,” explained Aileen Nolan, project co-ordinator with Take A Part.

“Another of the projects we celebrated on the night was a willow lantern project done with artist Caoimhe Dunne,” said Aileen. “All the beautiful willow lanterns that people made were on display and lit up, so it was great to see them, too.”

The evening also saw the launch of Take A Part’s new website, designed by Carlow artist Paul Byrne. It’s hoped the website will be up and running next week, showcasing the many exciting initiatives the project takes on.

“It’s a grassroots approach to the arts and we very much work with the community and the best artists to ensure high quality projects and projects the community are interested in doing,” explained Aileen.

“The response has been very positive. All the time we’re getting more and more people involved and coming along to our events,” she added.

Take A Part Carlow was also delighted to be shortlisted for two national awards this year: Chamber of Ireland’s Excellence Ireland Award and the Spark Change Challenge, a collaborative project between The Wheel and Trinity College, Dublin.