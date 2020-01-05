Coffee morning raised funds for An Gairdín Beo

’TIS the season for mince pieces, fragrant mulled wine and lashings of goodwill, so it was no surprise that a gathering hosted by the Go Léir Women’s Group was a lovely event for all who attended.

The women hosted their seasonal get-together in An Gairdín Beo, a community garden in the heart of Carlow town. Not only were some beautifully-baked sweet treats on view but also good strong coffee, freshly-brewed tea and just-pressed apple juice. The proceeds were in aid of An Gairdín Beo and the event was the last of the calendar year for its members.

Go Léir Women’s Group is for “like-minded women for friendship and community”, who organise social and educational activities in a fun and friendly environment.

Their monthly meetings include a book club, a craft group, a cinema club, theatre outings and brisk, long walks.

If you’d like to join, contact Askea Parish Community Centre on 059 9142565.