Fisherman who died off south-east coast named as father-of-four

Sunday, January 05, 2020

The Wexford-based 11.6 metre Scalloper “Alize” that sank off Hook Head. Picture: Tony Muldoon.

A fisherman who died after a trawler sank off Co Wexford last night has been named locally as Joe Sinnott, from Kilmore Quay.

The father-of-four in his 60s was brought to safety by Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117 but passed away later in hospital.

A search for a second fisherman who was also on the boat has been called off overnight, after a gale warning.

Neville Murphy from Dunmore East RNLI says they are still trying to determine what happened:

“There has been no sign of the boat only little bits of debris like ring buoys and ropes is all that has been recovered so far,” he said.

Local councillor Ger Carthy says the area where the boat went down has claimed eight lives in the past thirteen years.

