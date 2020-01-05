‘It would be a betrayal’: Mayor of Clare reveals he will boycott event commemorating RIC

Mayor of Clare, Cllr Cathal Crowe

The Mayor of Clare has criticised the holding of a commemorative event remembering the Royal Irish Constabulary.

The force policed Ireland under British rule and was involved in reprisals against civilians during the War of Independence.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan and Garda Commissioner Drew Harris will address the event at Dublin Castle on Friday week.

But Fianna Fáil councillor Cathal Crowe says he’ll be boycotting it.

“To commemorate means to honour and celebrate. I don’t thnk it is right that we would celebrate and commemorate and honour the RIC.

“The chain of office I wear as mayor has the name of several men who served as mayor and who fought politically and militarily for Irish freedom

“I think it would be a betrayal of them if I was to go up and listen to a brass bands and lay a wreath. It would be betrayal of it.”

The Royal Irish Constabulary was the police force in Ireland from the early nineteenth century until 1922. In consequence of the Anglo-Irish Treaty, the RIC was disbanded in 1922 and was replaced by the Garda Síochána in the Irish Free State and the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland.