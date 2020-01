A man is in a stable condition in hospital after a crash in Co Donegal.

It happened on Golfcourse Road on the outskirts of Letterkenny, when his car left the road and struck an embankment and wall shortly after 9pm last night.

The man in his 30s is being treated for serious injuries in Letterkenny Hospital.

A full examination of the car – an 09-DL registered silver Volkswagen Passat has been carried out.

Gardaí are appealing are for witnesses to contact Letterkenny Garda Station.