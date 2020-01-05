  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme

Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme

Sunday, January 05, 2020

File and unrelated image of farmers collecting crops

Over 2,000 Irish farmers have been frozen-out of a key scheme to encourage eco-friendly farming, it has been suggested.

Fianna Fail’s Agriculture spokesperson said it was baffling that potential green crusaders have been left without support, at a time when the Government is pushing a climate-change agenda.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue is calling on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to re-open the greener farming initiative known as GLAS.

“This forms an important part of farmers income but also ensures … real environmental benefits and outcomes in terms of climate change.

“But currently there are 2,100 farmers excluded from the scheme … because government are not providing funding to allow them get into it.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Sunday, 05/01/20 - 11:20am

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks – reports

Sunday, 05/01/20 - 10:50am

Government approve plans for free GP care to all U-13s and increased access to medical cards for O-70s

Sunday, 05/01/20 - 9:30am