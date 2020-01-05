Minister asked to address exclusion of over 2,000 farmers from environmental scheme

File and unrelated image of farmers collecting crops

Over 2,000 Irish farmers have been frozen-out of a key scheme to encourage eco-friendly farming, it has been suggested.

Fianna Fail’s Agriculture spokesperson said it was baffling that potential green crusaders have been left without support, at a time when the Government is pushing a climate-change agenda.

Deputy Charlie McConalogue is calling on Agriculture Minister Michael Creed to re-open the greener farming initiative known as GLAS.

“This forms an important part of farmers income but also ensures … real environmental benefits and outcomes in terms of climate change.