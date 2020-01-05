  • Home >
  • National News >
  • New figures for those giving post office as address raise ‘hidden homeless’ fears

New figures for those giving post office as address raise ‘hidden homeless’ fears

Sunday, January 05, 2020

New figures which show almost 3,000 people are using post offices as their address has led to concerns about the level of “hidden homelessness” in rural Ireland.

The system was introduced last year – and over half of those who’ve availed of it are from outside Dublin.

Reacting to the Sunday Independent figures, Conor Culkin from Focus Ireland says it highlights the lack of affordable housing across the country.

“These are people who are going under the radar of official figures … They are people who can also often feel ashamed and embarassed in accessing homeless services.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘It would be a betrayal’: Mayor of Clare reveals he will boycott event commemorating RIC

Sunday, 05/01/20 - 2:40pm

Man arrested following Mallow cannabis find is relased without charge

Sunday, 05/01/20 - 11:20am

Property tax agreement will be central to election talks – reports

Sunday, 05/01/20 - 10:50am