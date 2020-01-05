Nursing unions call emergency meeting in relation to overcrowding crisis in Cork hospitals

  • Home >
Sunday, January 05, 2020

Nursing Unions have called an emergency meeting with the HSE in Cork, as overcrowding reaches crisis levels at the city’s two biggest hospitals.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says conditions at Cork University Hospital and the Mercy Hospital are ‘appalling’ as they battle flu and staff shortages.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the HSE has confirmed it will meet with officials at 3pm to try and find real solutions.

“We know the situation will get worse but it is our view that we have to put emergency measures into place to enusre everythng that can be done will be done.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein says the Health Minister could have dealt with the flu situation better.

Deputy Louise O’Reilly says Simon Harris should have opened extra beds to ensure that the capacity was there.

“What we really need is an urgent need for capacity within the health service.

“The minister has known about this for a very long time. This has been a daily occurence really … the capacity crisis is ongoing”

