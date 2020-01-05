Tusla slammed over women’s refuge

TUSLA once again came in for sharp criticism for failing to provide Carlow with the women’s refuge the county desperately needs. Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that Tusla was “falling down somewhere” and called for a representative to address the council on the issue.

“Ninety percent of women killed are killed in their own home by their husbands or partners. This is a huge issue here in Ireland and I really hope that someone from Tusla can come down here so we can put our points across,” urged cllr John Cassin.

Cllr Andrea Dalton remarked that Carlow and Kilkenny are seen as the one entity and in that respect it is thought that the Amber refuge in Kilkenny can serve the needs of people in Carlow. Cllr Dalton stressed that this certainly wasn’t the case and it often meant uprooting women and children from their extended family and their schools.

“We need somewhere in Carlow to ensure children are not further victimised,” she added.